Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marlene I. Hoyt, 78, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village.

Services will be Friday, August 4, at 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings following the service.