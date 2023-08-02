Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marlene I. Hoyt, 78, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village.
Services will be Friday, August 4, at 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings following the service.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 3, from 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Marlene’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marlene was born October 29, 1944, in Hastings to Arend and Hilda (Stoetzel) Siemers. Marlene was baptized in December 1944 and confirmed on March 30, 1958. She attended Hastings High School and graduated in 1963.
Marlene married Allen Clark Hoyt, Sr. on October 25, 1964. She was a secretary for Bob Allen and was an employee of City National Bank for 35 years and finished her career with Five Points Bank.
Marlene had many activities: Citizens Police Academy, volunteer at Crime Night Out, Hastings Police Foundation, Busy Bees & Night Owl Extension clubs, Lincoln School PTA Board, Meals on Wheels, and a volunteer and teacher for Vacation Bible School.
She was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir. She was also a member of Stephen Ministries, Feed My Sheep, and a Shepherd at Church.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Venal Palm and Marvin Palm; and stepsiblings, Clarenie Siemers and Irene Juilff.
Survivors include her husband, Allen Hoyt, Sr. of Hastings; son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Brenda Hoyt, Jr. of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Jaiden Hoyt, Cheyenne McVey, Makayla Alloway; great-grandchild Benjamin Alloway; brother and sister-in-law, Orlin and Pat Siemers; sister-in-law Carlene Palm; and numerous nieces and nephews.
