Marlene Joan (Mueller) Meents, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at York General Hearthstone, York, Nebraska.

Service will be Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Rev. Harold King officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Blue Hill, Nebraska. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska.