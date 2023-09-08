Marlene Joan (Mueller) Meents, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at York General Hearthstone, York, Nebraska.
Service will be Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Rev. Harold King officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Blue Hill, Nebraska. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska.
A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. The service will be live streamed on Merten-Butler Mortuary’s Website. To view the service, go to Marlene’s obituary and click the play button towards the bottom of the page.
Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene was born on May 19, 1934 to Lawrence and Elsie (Gottsche) Mueller at Griswold, Iowa.
Marlene graduated from Griswald High School in 1952 and from an Airline School in Omaha in 1956.
She worked as a Stenographer for several years in Red Oak, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska.
Marlene was married to Robert E. Meents on May 5, 1957 at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Lutheran Church at Griswold, Iowa. She became a member of First Lutheran Church in Omaha where they resided after they were married. In 1958 they moved back to Blue Hill to farm where they lived for 39 years.
She then became a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Rosemont, Nebraska in 1958 and was actively involved in the Ladies Aide and LWML where she held many offices and was a zone officer of the LWML.
In 1997 they moved into Blue Hill and joined Trinity Lutheran Church. She was also a member of LWML at Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the “Red Hat Society”, Crimson Connection at Hastings College.
She enjoyed doing volunteer work with meals on wheals and at the Care Center in Blue Hill. Spending time with her Lord was of utmost importance.
Her children, grandchildren and spouses and great-grandchildren were a great joy in her life. She enjoyed the times together with her family and friends. She was always thankful to God for her dear family and special friends. They enjoyed their travels together throughout the years with included all 50 states and Canada. They also enjoyed ballroom dancing for many years.
Marlene is survived by three sons, Todd (Lori) Meents, Blue Hill, Nebraska, Brad (Jill) Meents, Charlotte, North Carolina, Mike (Juanita Olsen) Meents, Grand Island, Nebraska; two daughters, Tami McHargue, Lincoln, Nebraska, Joni (Rick) Learch, Omaha, Nebraska; one sister and brother-in-law, Donna (Bud) Radke, Lake Havasu, Arizona; two sisters-in-law, Jan Mueller Conn, Griswold, Iowa, Kathy Battiste, Redmond, Washington; ten grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Meents, Lincoln, Nebraska, Abbey (Rydell) Lienemann, Hildreth, Nebraska, Travis (Ti) Meents, Kearney, Nebraska, Grady (Ashly) Meents, Hastings, Nebraska, Jaden (Breanna) Gillming), Grand Island, Nebraska, Cortney (Alex) Hyde, Lincoln, Nebraska, Laura (Derek) Korbelik, Lincoln, Nebraska, Derek Learch, Omaha, Nebraksa, Jaclyn (Nathan) McGovern, Omaha, Nebraska, Isabella Meents, Odessa, Florida; thirteen great-grandchildren, Layna, Cali and Bryn Meents, Landon, Maddison and Rylin Lienemann, Brigham Meents, Major Meents, Brylie Meents, Bailey Hyde, Oliver and Bentleigh Korbelik, Lincoln McGovern. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; husband; son-in-law, Mike McHargue; brother, Henry Mueller, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Mardyl (Marlin) Carlson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul Battiste, Wayne (Joan) Meents; granddaughter, Blakeley Meents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.