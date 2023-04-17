Ostdiek

Harvard, Nebraska, resident Marlene T. Ostdiek, 56, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m Wednesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery following the service.