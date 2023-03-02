Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marlyce R. Brown, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings surrounded by her family.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
A book signing will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Marlyce’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marlyce was born on the family farm near Ayr, NE, on December 22, 1937, to Ida (Bachman) and Arthur J. Krueger.
She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1956. Marlyce worked for a short time as a stenographer at the Hastings Regional Center. She married Merle D. Brown on August 26, 1956.
During the years her family was growing up she served as a Cub Scout leader and Y-Teen leader and taught Sunday School and Bible School.
She sang in the choir at Faith Lutheran Church for many years, she was a member of Faith Lutheran Church since 1967.
Marlyce was a member of the Priscilla Church Circle and served on the Board of the Sterling Connection.
She worked at Norwest Bank for 12 years and was a caregiver for her parents for 10 years. Marlyce enjoyed collecting antiques and playing the piano.
Marlyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle D. Brown; daughter, Cheryl Brown-Wheeler; and brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Luella Krueger.
Survivors include her children and spouse, Bruce and Diane Brown, Lisa Peard; grandchildren and spouses, Josh and Susanna Bestol, Sara and Drew Scott, Brittnee and Luke Carlson, Heather and Joe Wendl, Blake and Ally Brown, Melissa and Amon Vanderlinden, Andrew Stroh and Kylie Johnston; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Ethan, Owen, Sawyer, Brooks, Nolan, Weston, Hadley, Maren, one on the way; nephew and spouse, Rod and Karen Krueger; four great-nieces and families; and many cousins and friends.
