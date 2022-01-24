Marsha Marie Elliott, 75, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away January 21, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. The service will be livestreamed on Apfel Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 28, at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials may be suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Marsha was born January 18, 1947, in Superior, Nebraska, to Doyle and Maurine (Marcotte) Troudt.
She grew up in Hastings and received her education at Hastings Senior High in 1965.
She was united in marriage to Russel Elliott on February 11, 1967, in Hastings. The couple lived in Hastings where she was employed by Head Start for many years, until retirement in 2012.
She enjoyed bowling, needle point/cross stitch, camping with friends and family, and loved spending time with family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Russel Elliott of Hastings; son, Thomas Elliott of Hastings; daughters, Charlotte (Bill) Mitchell of Glenvil and Shari (Tim) Stutheit of Hastings; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bobbi (Jack) Dutton of Lincoln; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
