Hastings, Nebraska resident Martha G. Krabel, 86, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska.
Updated: March 20, 2022 @ 3:41 pm
