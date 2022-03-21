Hastings, Nebraska resident Martha G. Krabel, 86, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Funeral service is 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Lee Wigert officiating. Visitation is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, with family present from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings. Private family burial will take place at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Martha Krabel.
Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Martha was born July 11, 1935, in Sargent, Nebraska, the daughter of Anton and Anna Grace (Powell) Hansen. She graduated from Sargent High School, class of 1953, and from Kearney State College in 1957. Upon graduation, Martha taught home economics in Bartlett, NE and Plainview, NE. Later becoming a Home Extension agent for Adams County. She was active in 4-H leadership, she co-founded the Hastings Public Library children's reading program, and Martha was instrumental in organizing the Hastings Area Home Economics Association (HAHEA) in 1966. Until 2021, the HAHEA group promoted activities for the professional and social betterment of the community at large, including recognizing graduating home economic seniors. Martha enjoyed teaching Bishop Method of sewing in her studio at home and at Central Community College, or sharing her passion to ‘dress for success’ with her friends and clients in her home-based business. Martha enjoyed organizing family reunions, volunteering at church, or playing bridge with her club.
Martha is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dwayne Krabel, and their children; Ann (Tony) Ierubino of Houston, TX, Linda (Peter) Kowal of Ontario, Canada, Nancy (Randy) Niemann of Castle Rock, CO, and Roger (Carmyn) Krabel of Juniata, NE; grandchildren, Nathan (Jaclyn) Kowal of Millersville, MD, Lauren Kowal of Tampa, FL, Meghan (Matthew) Mache of Franklin, WI, Chandler (Paige) Niemann of Spring Green, WI, Adam Niemann of Aurora, CO, Jacob Niemann of Castle Rock, CO, Emalie (Alec) Baker, Luke Krabel, and Hannah Krabel of Juniata, NE, Ryan Ierubino, and Lindsay Ierubino both of Houston, TX; brothers, Anton Jr. (Anne) Hansen of Paradise, CA, David (Connie) Hansen of Anselmo, NE and Louis (Betty) Hansen of Sargent, NE; sister, Margaret (Homer) Pierce of Hastings, NE; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marianna Hansen; and brother, Karl Hansen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.