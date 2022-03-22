Hastings, Nebraska resident Martha G. Krabel, 86, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Funeral service is 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings, NE with Pastor Lee Wigert officiating. This service will be live-streamed, to view the service go to Martha's obituary at www.dewittfuneral.com and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page at the time of the service, condolences may be left there as well. Visitation is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, with family present from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings. Private family burial will take place at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Martha Krabel.
