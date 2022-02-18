Hastings, Nebraska resident Marti A. Shada Seeley, 93, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
Hastings, Nebraska resident Marti A. Shada Seeley, 93, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.