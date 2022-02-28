Beloved wife, mother and grandmother Marti (Martha Fotopulos Shada) Seeley, 93, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society in Hastings.
Private family services are to be held. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Marti was born January 1, 1929, to immigrants Andrew and Anna (Koch) Fotopulos.
In 1946, she graduated from Hastings High School. In 1948, she married Eli Shada.
Together, Eli and Marti had seven children, stepdaughter JoAnne (Jody), stepson Greg, Michael, Suzanne, George, Paul and Angela.
For many years, the couple owned and operated Curly’s Stop N Shop Grocery on South Hastings Avenue. Eli died in 1985.
Marti was a talented, passionate artist who loved music, dancing and collecting camels. She was feisty, funny and stubborn, with a laugh that was contagious and a smile that would light the room.
She loved turquoise jewelry, dominos, strawberry shakes and laughing with friends.
Until the day she died, Marti was determined to find out all she could about her genealogy, including the family her father left behind in Greece to pursue the American dream.
Marti’s life was forever changed when she met Darrell Seeley while out dancing.
The two fell head over heels in love and married on February 15, 2010.
Together, they built a home with a wonderful garden with produce so good, it would sell out at farmer’s markets.
Darrell shared Marti’s zest for life. Whether it be a banjo, guitar, harmonica or even a ukulele, Darrell would play the music and together the pair would sing. Sometimes for family, sometimes for strangers, but always with each other.
Marti is survived by her husband, Darrell, of Hastings; sons, Michael (Debbie) Shada of Hastings, George (Mary) Shada of Lincoln, and Paul (Verlene) Shada of Plymouth; daughter, Angela Shada of Glendale, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Jody Gifford of Phoenix; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nephew, Andrew Fotopulos of Houston, TX; along with Darrell’s children, Vicki Buss, Mark Seeley, Timothy Seeley, and Jenny Binfield.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Anna; first husband, Eli; daughter, Suzanne; stepson, Greg Quibell; stepdaughter, Debra Schroeder; infant granddaughter, Wendy Shada; grandson, Jonathan Shada; brother, Panageote “Sam” Fotopulos and his wife Lynda; daughter-in-law, Faye Shada and numerous Shada family brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
