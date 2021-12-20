Marvin “Buck” Bockholdt, 88, of Hardy, Nebraska passed away December 16, 2021 in Superior.
Services are scheduled for Monday, December 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hardy. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday with the family greeting from 4-6 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial with military honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
