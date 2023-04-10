Marvin Pool, 76, died at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Friday, April 7, 2023.
His body has been cremated under the direction of Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home of Hastings, NE. There will be no services.
Marvin Pool, 76, died at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Friday, April 7, 2023.
His body has been cremated under the direction of Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home of Hastings, NE. There will be no services.
Marvin was born on June 29, 1946, in Royal Oak, MI, to Orville and Martha (Garner) Pool.
After graduating from High School in Mt. Pleasant, IA, in 1964, Marvin joined the U.S. Air Force.
After basic training, he was assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX, where he completed his technical training for teletype communications.
Following his technical training, he was assigned to the 625th Radar Squadron at the Hastings Air Force Station in Hastings.
While stationed in Hastings, Marvin married Paulette Amack on July 23, 1966.
After completing tours of duty in Zweibrucken, Germany, and Key West, FL, he, his wife and daughter returned to Hastings to raise their family.
He retired from the Whelan Energy Center on July 2, 2011.
Survivors include his wife, Paulette; daughter, Trena; and son-in-law, Mick Landholm; son, David; and daughter-in-law, Lesli (Heide) Pool; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sharon and Erma.
Since there will be no services, Marvin has requested that his family and friends, “Close your eyes and remember the good times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.