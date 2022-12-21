Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mary Ann Koch, 65, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -14F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 4:43 pm
