A memorial service for Mary A. Runck will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Oxford First Baptist Church in Oxford, Nebraska, with Pastor Brian Jenkins officiating.
A private family inurnment will be held prior to the service at the Alma Cemetery in Alma.
Mary Ann Runck, 91 years of age, of Hastings, Nebraska, formerly of rural Oxford, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at The Kensington – Senior Living Community in Hastings.
Mary was born on November 3, 1930, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Paul and Mary Tockey.
Mary was a graduate of Ravenna High School, with the class of 1949, and then pursued higher education from Kearney State Teachers College.
Mary took her first teaching position at Carter School in rural Harlan County.
On April 25, 1954, Mary was united in marriage to George Runck at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Their union was blessed with two children: Scott and Jill.
The family made their home on the family farm East of Oxford, where Mary tended to her family and helped farm alongside George.
Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church in Oxford. She enjoyed tending to her lawn and garden, and her pets, especially her cats.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George; their daughter, Jill J. Pulley and her husband, Jeff; one brother-in-law, Ivan Runck; and two sisters-in-law: Della Taylor; and Aileen Waltner.
She leaves to celebrate her life; one son, Scott Runck and his wife, Sue of Hastings; three grandchildren, Mike, Jessica, and Jared; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Tom Tockey and his wife, Elnor of Maxwell, Nebraska; along with other relatives and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Oxford First Baptist Church. Expressions of kindness and caring can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
The Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.
