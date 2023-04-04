Sutton, Nebraska, resident Mary (Willeford) Ann Serr, 85, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home near Sutton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Pastor Mary Scott officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 4-6 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Mary Ann was born October 1, 1937, in Council Bluffs, IA., to Thomas “Jack” and Florence (Wells) Willeford
On July 18, 1953, she was united in Marriage to Raymond Serr in Council Bluffs, IA. They made their home on a farm near Bixby. They moved to a farm near Ong for four years but returned to the farm near Bixby for the rest of their lives.
She was a member of the Federated Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She had numerous jobs over the years her last one was at the Federated Church as a secretary.
Her most loved jobs were being a farmer’s wife and Mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her parents, Jack and Florence Willeford, Calvin and Mary Serr; brothers, Duane Pitt, Gerald Pitt, Thomas Willeford; sisters-in-law, Norma Pitt, Jackie Willeford, Phyllis Schmidt, Eleanor Chambers; brother-in-law, Fred Serr; son-in-law, Don Stevens; and granddaughter, Kourtney Robbins.
Survivors include her three sons, Steve and Michele Serr of Sutton, Kendal and Diane Serr of Suquamish, WA, Tim and Julie Serr of Hastings, NE; her three daughters, Kristy and Mike Robbins of Sutton, Jody Stevens of Sutton, Melisa and Ryan Jones of Sutton; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; with a few more on the way this year, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.
