Mary Ann Biltoft, 90, of Nelson, Nebraska, passed away December 16, 2022, in Nelson.
She was born February 20, 1932, in Nelson, Nebraska to Joseph and Alice (Barta) Mazour.
Freezing rain this evening...then expect periods of snow. Significant icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Freezing rain this evening...then expect periods of snow. Significant icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 5:45 pm
Mary Ann Biltoft, 90, of Nelson, Nebraska, passed away December 16, 2022, in Nelson.
She was born February 20, 1932, in Nelson, Nebraska to Joseph and Alice (Barta) Mazour.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Donnie on April 10, 2017; and her sisters, Frances Makovicka and Elanor (Al) Hamersky.
Survivors include her special friend Bob Wehrman of Nelson; her children Pia (Kent) Meyer of Denver, Colorado; Roger (Cathy) Biltoft of Nelson; Nick (Cindy) Biltoft of Riverton, Wyoming, Crystal (Rick) Meyer of Houston, Texas, and Tara (Greg) Daly ofBawley Point, New South Wales Australia, daughter in law Lucy Biltoft of San Antonio, Texas; 14 grandchildren, Nicole, Becky, Jordan, Corbin, Taylor, Gage, Kelsey, Calem, Trevor, Joe and John, Brigum, Torin and Seave; step-granddaughter:Alicia Meyer; 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, January 7, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nelson.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be at Nelson Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in care of Sacred Heart Church of Nelson or the Nelson Volunteer Rescue/Fire Department.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.