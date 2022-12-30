With great sadness, our family is announcing the passing of our beloved mother/wife, Mary Ann Koch, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and died peacefully at home in her sleep while on hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. The family requests casual attire be worn to the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present Friday, January 6, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
