Mary Ann Lane, 78 of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Blue Hill, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Interment will be held at 3 p.m. in Maple Grove Cemetery south of Guide Rock.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials can be directed to the church.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann (Wulf) Lane was born to Hattie Marie Wilhelmena Meyer and Reinhold “Roger” Carl Wulf on January 19, 1944. She grew up on the family farm East of Guide Rock.
Mary Ann was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church near Superior, Nebraska. She attended District 10, a one room schoolhouse for 8 years and graduated from Superior High School in 1962.
Following graduation, she attended the Institute of Business in Lincoln.
Mary Ann was united in marriage to Vaden I. Lane on August 29, 1964, at Salem Lutheran Church and to this union was born three daughters: Kristi, Terri and Marci.
She stayed home to raise her girls, later returning to work for the U.S. Postal Service at several locations. She ended her career working many years as Postmaster of the Lawrence Post Office.
The family made their home in Blue Hill for 52 years before moving to Lincoln in 2019.
Mary Ann was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill, where she was an active participant in the Women’s Bible Study Group, attended and taught Sunday school, provided funeral lunches, and served on various committees.
She loved her community and delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered her time at the Blue Hill Care Center and was an officer on the Webster County Food Pantry Board.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Vaden of Lincoln; daughters, Kristi Lane of Granbury, Texas, Terri Lane (fiancée Sean McCann) of Omaha, and Marci (Todd) Whipple of Lincoln; nine grandchildren, Kalynn and Jett Burrell, Kailey, Kendyl, Brett and Beau Heuertz and Lane, Luke and Blake Whipple.
She is also survived by her sisters-in-laws, Margy (Gerald) Hartman, Cynthia (Bob) Wilson, Alice Wells and Hope Michael as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Hattie; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Don Gebers; brother and sister-in-law, Rich and Gloria Wulf; in-laws Andrew and Adeline Lane, Jim and Charlotte Benefiel, Daryl and Donna Lane, Don Michael, William Wells, and Wally and Ila Faye Brown.
