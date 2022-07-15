Mary Ann Lane, 78, Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Blue Hill, passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022 at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill, Nebraska, with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemeteryin Guide Rock, Nebraska.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the Church. Memorials can be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Private Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
