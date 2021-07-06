Mary Ann Woolsey, formerly of Inland, Nebraska went to Heaven on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Graveside Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Inland Cemetery in Inland. A get-together will be held at the Inland Community School immediately following the burial. Memorials may be given to the Inland Cemetery or the Inland Community School Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
