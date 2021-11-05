Hastings, Nebraska resident Mary B. Amack, 90, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at The Heritage - College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
There will be no viewing or visitation as Mary chose cremation. Memorials may be given to the Heartland Pet Connection. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mary was born September 2, 1931, in Stockville, NE to Lewis and Maude (Guthrie) Kirk. She moved to Hastings in the 1940s from Stockville. Mary married Roy E. Amack on July 1, 1947; he preceded her in death.
Mary worked in foodservice. She owned and operated the Pour House Lounge and Good Samaritan Village Diner. Mary loved her family, they were her life.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; daughter, Sharon Kay Amack; and three sisters.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Janice Amack of Roseland; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara Higer of Davenport, Judy and Pat Weinman of Hastings, Susan and Doug Zarek of Juniata; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren.
