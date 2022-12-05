Mary Belle Goff-Uden, 83, of Kenesaw, Nebraska, passed away on December 2, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. December 9 at the Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata with Reverend David Loeschen officiating. Burial will follow in Parkview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Mary was born on September 19, 1939, in Griffithville, Arkansas, to Charlie and Ruth (McClish) Waggle.
She grew up in Blthysville, AR, and received her education from the Griffitville Country School.
She was united in marriage to Elmer “John” Goff on July 3, 1954, in Manilla, AR. The couple made Nebraska home in 1959 when John went to work for Walter Frickey, making their home in Prosser for more than 30 years.
She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church, PBAMA, and a past member of the Prosser school board. She enjoyed many trips to the casino, gardening, quilting and crocheting.
She is survived by her two sons, Bernard (Shawna) Goff and Charles Goff; daughter, Thuresa (Neal) Hoagland; stepchildren, Mike (Sherrie) Aldridge, Chirsty (Jim) Brumbaugh and Steve (Donna) Uden; 20 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and three sisters, Margie, Bertha and Ruby Jane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Helen and Fred.
