Mary Beth (Shaw) Riley, 49, of Red Cloud, Nebraska went home to join the Lord on June 22nd, 2022 after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
Marybeth was born on December 13th, 1972 to Wendell and Carol Shaw in Elmhurst, IL. She graduated from Hampshire High School and earned both her bachelors and master's degrees from Illinois State University.
Marybeth married the love of her life, Thomas Riley Jr., in 1999 and they adopted their beautiful daughter Joy in 2001. Together they lived in Rockford, IL, Sheboygan and Manitowoc, WI and Red Cloud, NE. With her open heart, she and Tom welcomed several children into their home through foster and fellowship, many of whom soon became family, with special places being held by Christina and Megan.
Marybeth’s selflessness and commitment to others are woven throughout her personal and professional life. Marybeth spent most of her career working as a teacher for the blind and visually impaired. She also worked with adults with disabilities and spent some time as the newspaper editor for a small-town paper in Nebraska.
In 2015, Marybeth fulfilled a life-long dream of moving to Nebraska and having a “farm-ette,” raising chickens and rabbits and enjoying country living. She had many passions and talents in life, including quilting, scrapbooking, making jewelry, cooking, playing games, and most importantly, her family. Marybeth was a sensitive, creative, kind, and loving spirit who blessed the lives of many throughout her life through her faith and generosity. She will be remembered by her strong faith in God, dedication to her family, and fierce compassion to help others in need. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Tom; daughter, Joy; mother Carol Shaw; siblings Mark Shaw (Diona) and Wendy Sagona (Jerry); and niece and nephew Collin and Ben Eckburg, and many other family and friends.
Marybeth was preceded in death by her father, Wendell L. Shaw.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards a trust for the care of Joy, Marybeth and Tom’s disabled daughter, and for memorial expenses.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 21st at 5 p.m.
