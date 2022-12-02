Geneva, Nebraska resident Mary C. Tesar, 80, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Geneva.
Mary was born on August 10, 1942 in Sutton to Ernest and Rosalie (Joyce) Kamler.
Geneva, Nebraska resident Mary C. Tesar, 80, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Geneva.
Mary was born on August 10, 1942 in Sutton to Ernest and Rosalie (Joyce) Kamler.
Mary is preceded in death by both her husbands, Don Lauenstein and Norman Tesar.
She is survived by her son Tony (Karen) Lauenstein of Shickley; sister Betty (Robert) Himmelberg of Lawrence; grandsons Tyler (Kelsey) Lauenstein of Shickley, Dylan (Taylor) Lauenstein of Geneva; great-grandsons Brooks and Mason Lauenstein; brother-in-law Jake Tesar (Pam Turner) of Lincoln; sister-in-laws Marlys (Jim) Voth of Kearney, Cindy (Steve) Carrigan of Geneva.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva. Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be at Geneva Public Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1 – 8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Memorials may be made in care of Geneva Fire and Rescue and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Farmer & Son Funeral Home of Geneva is caring for the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.