Mary Erma Mazour, formerly of Wood River, Nebraska passed away peacefully on November 10, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island at the age of 95.
Erma Gilsdorf was born and raised in Lawrence, Nebraska on July 23, 1926, the oldest of six children to George and Helen (Curry) Gilsdorf.
In 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Ervin Mazour, in a joint wedding ceremony with Ervin’s sister, Rose, and her husband, Francis Theis. In 1956 she and her husband moved their family to a farm near Wood River in order to avoid the uncertainties of dry land farming. They raised their six children there.
Family was everything to Erma (and her husband, Ervin, who passed away in 2000). They had children in public schools for more than 30 consecutive years, and made a point of attending sporting and other extracurricular activities for their children. Until recently, Erma continued this tradition with her grandchildren.
Erma was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a good and loyal friend and neighbor in her community. She was an avid and very accomplished bridge player. She had a well-earned reputation as an exceptional baker. Her pies, cookies, and other treats were highly treasured by her family. She also often shared them with friends and neighbors to mark a special occasion, and would faithfully visit family and friends who were sick or infirm.
She devoted her life to raising her children; however, once they were all grown, she applied her baking skills for a number of years in the kitchen at Wood River Rural High School.
Erma treasured receiving cards from friends and family and was recently overwhelmed by the number of cards given to her on her 95th birthday in July. She enjoyed reviewing them and did so many times.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; their sons, Ervin, Jr. and Jim; and her siblings, Peg, Dot, Kay, and Jim.
She is survived by five children and their spouses, Tom and Carol Mazour of the Villages, FL, Barb and Chuck McTavish of Wood River, Gary and Denise Mazour of Bennington, Mike and Phyllis Mazour of Marshalltown, IA, and Scott and Darbie Mazour of Grand Island; daughters-in-law Susan Shaneyfelt and Chris Mazour; her brother Jack (Jan) Gilsdorf of Omaha; fifteen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 15. The family will greet friends at church in Wood River from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, with a rosary to follow. Masks are recommended for attendance at both events. A recipient for memorial donations will be identified by the family at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
