Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Mary Ellen Shuler, 71, passed to heaven Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dale Coates officiating. The remains were cremated and will be placed with her mother’s grave in a ceremony at Parkview Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Mary Ellen’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
