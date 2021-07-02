Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Mary Elizabeth (Yetman) Smith, 82, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Sedona Winds in Sedona, AZ.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Fr. Douglas Daro officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m Wednesday with the family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mary was born March 23, 1939, in Hastings, NE to Paul F. and Ella (Zitek) Yetman. She graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1957 and received her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University in 1974. Mary married Gary Duane Smith on August 3, 1957.
Mary worked in the oil and gas industry for many years. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of the Americas all of her life. Mary enjoyed playing bridge, farming, and sewing.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Yetman; and baby sister, Dolores Yetman.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Smith of Brighton, CO; children and spouses, Terrence and Janice Smith of Onalaska, WI, Cheryl Ferne of Brighton, CO, Sandra and Gerald Diehl of Flagstaff, AZ; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister and spouse, Dorothy and Vincent Holloran of Rochester, MN; and her dog, Elmer.
