Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mary Ellen Shuler, 71, passed to Heaven Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dale Coates officiating. The remains were cremated and will be placed with her mother’s grave in a ceremony at Parkview Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Mary Ellen’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mary Ellen was born June 3, 1950, in Hastings, to Harold and Evelyn (Mikelson) Shuler. Afflicted with certain lifelong disabilities, she dealt with them with an act of courage and faith in God that proved inspirational to all who knew her.
She was a skilled and dedicated elementary teacher for Plainview Schools for many years and later worked for Hastings Public Schools.
She kept in touch with many former students who recalled her ability to reach and touch their lives when others failed.
She traveled to more than 17 foreign countries developing friendships with all she met, often to be invited into their homes as family.
Throughout school and college and then later in her life she played flute in band and orchestra and played with Hastings Civic Symphony Orchestra.
She gave private lessons in flute, piano, and organ. Mary Ellen was an ESL instructor and volunteered with Laubach Literacy.
Mary Ellen was a talented writer and storyteller bringing humor and thoughtful messages to those who heard her, often performing at yearly storytelling festivals.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ralph Shuler; aunts; and uncles.
Survivors include siblings and spouse, Linda Shuler-Brown and Daniel Brown of Bennington and Gary Shuler of Hastings; sister-in-law: Carol McKennon Shuler of Curtis; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless worldwide friends; and Guardian Angel, Dr. Carol Lecroix of Omaha.
