Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 5:14 pm
In remembrance of Mary Friend, a mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, September 17, at 9 a.m.
It will take place at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. Please join us as we celebrate Mary's life in love and laughter.
