Mary Joyce Alloway-Herbek, 81, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on November 8, 2021.
Mary was born on April 7, 1940. She grew up in McCool Junction and Fairmont, NE. She spent most of her adult life in Hastings where she worked at Great Plains Packaging. During those years she went back to school to earn her associates degree from Central Community College.
Mary spent several years in Harvard before moving to Arizona. She moved back to Malcolm a year ago. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and socializing but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Alloway; son, Roger Allen Alloway; father, Harold D. Long; mother, Margaret A. Plock; and stepfather, Leroy W. Plock.
She is survived by her children, Joyce (Roy) Harrington of Crete, Douglas Howe of Lincoln, Kenneth (Roxy) Howe of Crete, Robert (Linda) Howe of Saint Petersburg, FL, Eric Alloway of Malcolm, and Shawna Neujahr (daughter-in-law) of Gibbon; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Scheil, Butch (Elizabeth) Long, Pamela (Paul) Schmitz and Leroy (Rhonda) Plock.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Celebration of Life and lunch will follow at 11:30 at United Church of Christ in Harvard. Memorials are in care of the family for future designation. Feel free to wear casual attire.
