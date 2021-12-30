Hastings, Nebraska residents Mary Jane (Blum) Moyer, 88, and Darrell Eugene Moyer, 92, passed away at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Mary passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and Darrell passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Private family services are planned with burial to take place at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to their family for a later designation. Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Mary was born March 20, 1933, in Hastings, the daughter of John and Sophie (Scheneman) Blum. She graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1951. Mary worked at Agtronics and Dana in Hastings.
Darrell was born January 13, 1929, in Algona, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Madelaine Berle (Meltabarger) Moyer. He moved with his family to Hastings where his parents worked at the NAD and lived at Spencer Park. Darrell attended school in Hastings and worked part time at the NAD. He joined the Navy at age 17 and served in WWII. He worked and retired from Hastings Utilities Gas Department.
Mary and Darrell married on November 17, 1952. They had a son, Michael Eugene, who was born March 4, 1957; he preceded them in death. In retirement they lived the RV life and eventually settled in Rockport, TX for 20 years. They moved back to Hastings in 2017 after losing everything in Hurricane Harvey.
They are survived by Mary’s sister, Joan Kimminau of Hastings; nieces, Becky Matticks of Hastings, and Debbie Brennfoerder of Edgar along with their families.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael; two brothers; and one sister.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; son, Michael; and two brothers.
