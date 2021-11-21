Mary J. Mitera Nov 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mary J. Mitera died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Mary J. Mitera Hastings Nebraska Cremation Center Funeral Home Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTexas woman charged with assaulting attendant on flight to San FranciscoCounty officials fix error made 96 years agoGirl recognized for calm 911 callThousands come out for first Celebration of Lights in two yearsMovie review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' haunted by franchise's pastMeth case sent to district courtCounty addresses questions about jailClavel's career night helps Broncos past TigersI tried Chipotle's new pollo asado available on trial. Here's my reviewKenesaw, Sandhills/Thedford to meet for Class D-2 final Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.