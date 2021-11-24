Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and light rain. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and light rain. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.