Mary Jane Whiting of Cozad, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at UNMC in Omaha at the age of 78.
Mary Jane was born January 28, 1944 in Beatrice to Ray William Besse, Jr. and Darr Otto Besse. Her family moved to North Platte when she was in middle school, and she graduated from North Platte High School in 1962. She went to Hastings College as part of Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as an RN.
Mary Jane married Larry Whiting in 1964, and they eventually made their home in Cozad where they have resided for the past 52 years. They welcomed two children into the family, son Chris in 1967 and daughter Kami in 1970. She loved her family, going to her grandchildren’s events, doing crossword puzzles, spending time at the lake, and her “mornings with Jesus.”
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Larry Whiting of Cozad; son Chris (Vonnie) Whiting of Aurora; daughter Kami (Chad) Skinner of Omaha; granddaughters, Marisa (Brandon) Scdoris of Hallam, Jonna (Levi) Shope of Hastings, and Kylee Whiting (Jordan McBride) who are students at Wayne State College in Wayne; grandsons, Austin Skinner and Ethan Skinner, both of Omaha; sister Becky (Steve) Horne of Plano, TX; niece, Camden (Andres) Chavarria of Houston, TX; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends whom she loved dearly.
Services will be held Friday, February 25, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Cozad with Reverend Jill Boyd officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 24, from 1-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family in her name for later designation or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
