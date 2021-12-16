Hastings, Nebraska resident Mary Leah “Mary Lee” Phelps, 96, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Tiffany Square Nursing Home in Grand Island.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 20, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Private family burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Sunday with family present 4:30-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Hastings College for the nursing program or First Presbyterian Church. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Mary Lee’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mary Lee was born February 12, 1925, on a farm near Bloomington, NE to Lemuel Thomas & Florence May (Sadler) Jones. She went to Riverside Country School near Bloomington, Bloomington School, Vining Creek Country School, and graduated from Hayes Center in 1941. Mary Lee attended Hastings College from 1941-1942 and Mary Lanning School of Nursing from 1945-1948. She married Ralph V. Phelps on August 1, 1948, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings; he preceded her in death on October 14, 1991.
Mary Lee took the Civil Service Exam in 1942, was secretary for the Naval Ammunition Depot from 1942-1945, a nurse at Lincoln General Hospital and Grand Island Hospital, and was a nurse specialist and Home Health Nurse for Mary Lanning. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and PEO Chapter G.
Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ralph Phelps.
Survivors include her children & spouse, Debbie McCarty of Lewisville, TX, Doug & Diane Phelps of Hastings; grandchildren, spouses & families, Katie & Josh Reynolds, Hannah, Rebekah, Sophia & Josiah, Michael & Jade McCarty, Caitlin & Michael II, Jessica & Sean Ablott, Parker, Owen & Olivia, Kelly & Kevin Morris, Kennedi & Kaiden, Ann Phelps & Kenneth Townsend, William & Abigail, Kristy & Matt Irsik, Carter & Robby, Ryan & Blair McCarty.
