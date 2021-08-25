Mary Louise Sherman was born in Albuquerque, NM, on August 15, 1935. The family moved to Santa Fe, NM, in 1943. Mary Lou graduated from Loretto Heights College in Denver, CO, after earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English.
She married Don Sherman in 1956. They raised their family of four children in Hastings, NE. In April of 1992, Don passed away. In February 2002, she married Robert Donahue. The two moved to Omaha at the end of 2004.
Mary Lou passed away at home on August 24, 2021. Survivors include husband, Bob Donahue; children, Leslie Jackson (Karl), Monica Peter (Greg), Dave Sherman (Mary), Ted Sherman (Audrey); 10 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 31st from 5 - 7 p.m. at West Center Chapel followed by Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, September 1st at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. Interment will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to Sisters of Loretto, St. Vincent de Paul for Masses, or Creighton University.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on our home page.
