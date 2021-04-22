Mary Patricia (Werthman) Roh, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, died unexpectedly the night of Monday, April 19, 2021. She was 76 years old.
Mary Pat was born March 15, 1945, in Omaha to Patricia (McCann) and Lee Werthman.
Mary Pat was the ultimate mother and, as the oldest of 10 children, she honed her mothering skills at an early age.
She was a dedicated and passionate caregiver in every step of her life’s journey, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, neighbor, oncology nurse and school nurse.
She was equally committed to her roles and duties executed for the church and her home parish of Mary Our Queen for the last 50 years.
She loved children, spending time with family, entertaining, playing games, traveling, music/theatre events (Neil Diamond was her favorite), cooking, and supporting the Omaha Symphony and her Bluejays and Huskers with her long-time husband, Larry.
Her faith and giving to others were always the guiding lights in her life.
Mary Pat is preceded in death by sisters Margaret E. Werthman (Peggy) and Deborah A. Bernd.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 53 years, Lawrence D. Roh; children, Steven Roh, Jerrod Roh, Melanie Ranallo and Amy Roh of Hastings; grandsons, Dominic and Cameron Ranallo; son-in-law, Scott Ranallo; daughter-in-law, Michelle Murphy; siblings and brothers-in-law, Michael Werthman, Barbara and Don Medeiros, Kathleen and Larry Gizdich, Madonna and Mark Worsham, James Werthman, David Werthman, and Therese and Richard Howell; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Gail Roh; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to Mary Our Queen Parish, 3535 S. 119th St. Omaha, NE 68144; Mount Michael Benedictine HS, 22520 Mount Michael Road, Elkhorn, NE, 68022-3400; and Marian High School, 7400 Military Ave., Omaha, NE, 68134.
Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries is handling arrangements.
Visitation starts at 5 p.m. Monday followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m. at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. The funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment is 2 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery.
In an effort to protect those who are more vulnerable, COVID-19 CDC guidelines set forth by Mary Our Queen and Omaha National Cemetery will be in place. Please wear a mask and observe all distancing and seating rules posted.
For those more vulnerable, not vaccinated, feeling ill or who are from far a distance, the services will be live-streamed. Go to www.heafeyheafy.com and click on the View Live Cast button.
