Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mary “Susan” Rundle, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Azria Health-Blue Hill, NE.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Butler Volland Chapel with Father Douglas Daro officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in care of the family for a gift to be given in Susan’s name to Special Scoops Ice Cream Parlor, a local ice cream shop employing “special people”.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Susan’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Susan was born June 4, 1953, in Phillipsburg, KS, to Dan and Norma Jean (Horn) Rundle.
As a child, her family moved to Hastings, so Susan could attend what was then Hope Training School.
Susan was affiliated and spent almost 50 years receiving service and care with Mid-Nebraska Individual Services. Susan was a special gal and touched many people during her lifetime.
One of Susan’s favorite things was taking photos and filling her photo albums.
There was nothing better than Susan with a polaroid asking you to say “cheese” and fanning that photo until it dried.
Susan loved spending time with her family and friends and was a very social and friendly person. Susan was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt.
The family would like to express our deep gratitude for the many wonderful caregivers who have taken such good care of Susan over the last couple of years. A special thanks to Hospice for all their assistance.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Rundle, mother, Norma Jean (Horn) Rundle; sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Rod Mennenga; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Renee Rundle; sister-in-law, Terri Rundle; and nephew, Bill Rundle.
Survivors include her brothers, William Rundle, Bruce (Jocelyn) Rundle, Patrick (Judy) Rundle; sisters, Linda (Jeff) Hepler, Jennifer (Kevin) Suminski, Dorothy (Kevin) Clarke; stepmother, Willa Rundle; stepsisters, Robin Schilling, Renee Coats; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as the many friends Susan made along the way.
