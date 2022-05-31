Longtime Hastings, Nebraska, resident, Mary Theresa Friend (Colfer), 93, was welcomed with open arms into heaven Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Mary was born July 21, 1928 to Dr. John A. Colfer and Millicent G. Elbert in Hastings. She graduated from St. Cecilia Catholic School, attended college at Mount St. Scholastica (Atchison, KS) and Hastings College.
Mary put her outgoing personality and trademark “SMILE” to work in her secretarial/receptionist career. She had the gift of gab and talked to everyone along her path.
Mary married Tom Friend in 1953 (49 years) and they were blessed with three children.
Mary was gifted with a beautiful singing voice. She was an active member of the St. Cecilia Catholic church choir. Her favorite solos were Ave Maria and Oh Holy Night.
She loved “puttering,” working with her plants & roses, playing the piano, listening to music, loved dogs, and most of all LAUGHING!
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Friend; her parents and four siblings.
She will be truly missed by her family who all lovingly called her “Magaw.” Children, Deb Brown (Dale), Nancy Peterson (Bruce), Greg Friend (Pam); grandchildren, Chris Brown (Bridget), Jessica Hunt (Derek), Brad Peterson (Stephanie), Ryan Peterson (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Gracie, Gabby, Gidget Brown, Emmalee Rudd, Madison Hunt, Samuel, Emma, Katherine Peterson, Garrett, Brayden Peterson, Jason, Talon Friend.
Services will be held at a later date and memorials may be given to: Alzheimer’s Association. Online: act.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.