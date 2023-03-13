MaryAnn Rosenquist, 90, of Geneva, Nebraska passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 in Geneva.
MaryAnn was born to Anton and Dorothy (Witt) Jacque in Shickley, Nebraska on March 9, 1933.
Funeral services are scheduled for March 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva. Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Shickley. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1 - 8 p.m. with family present from 5 - 8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Farmer & Son Funeral Home of Geneva are caring for the family.
