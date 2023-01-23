Hastings, Nebraska resident Marydae Eigenberg, 94, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, January 26, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Micah Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.