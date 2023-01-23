Hastings, Nebraska resident Marydae Eigenberg, 94, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, January 26, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Micah Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marydae was born December 4, 1928, in Kearney, NE to John and Henrietta (Johnson) Robinson. She was baptized in 1940 and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1954 where she was an active member and served as choir director, Sunday School teacher, and Ministry Member, and was involved in the Women of the Church, serving on the ELCA State Synodical Board.
She graduated from Kearney High School, Mary Lanning School of Nursing, and Hastings College. September 11, 1953, she was joined in marriage to Melvin Eigenberg. They lived in rural Clay County until moving to Hastings in 1982. Melvin passed in October of 1989.
Marydae was a Hospice volunteer for over 30 years and was the choir director of the Singing Samaritans of Good Samaritan Village. She enjoyed all kinds of music.
Marydae was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents; and step-father, Howard Frank.
She leaves to mourn her death, daughter and spouse, Elizabeth “Beth” & Wayne Littrell; son and spouse, David & Rhonda Eigenberg; grandchildren and spouses, Kirk & Vivian Eigenberg, Andrew Littrell & Karli Suarez, and Kali Mae & Heath Lamb; and great-grandchildren, Rowan Eigenberg, Jayson Lamb, and Myles Lamb.
