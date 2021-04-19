Matthew D. “Matt” Behring, 61, of Chapman, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Memorial service and celebration of Matt’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21st, at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service.
Matt was born October 3, 1959 in Grand Island, the son of Norman and Barbara (Shottenkirk) Behring. He grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Northwest High School, class of 1977.
On August 5, 1979, he married Paula Jean Brooks. They made their home and raised their family in Grand Island. He has been employed with Chief Industries and Larson Construction. However, Matt was a self-employed contractor for over 20 years. He always went the extra mile to make sure the job was done right. One of his sayings…., “Your craft is as big as your imagination.” Known to be stubborn, opinionated and strong willed, he had a heart of gold, and would give the shirt off of his back.
Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Paula; children, Norman Behring III (Rebecca) of Grand Island, Matthew Behring Jr. (Cristina) of Hastings, Edward Behring of Hastings and Shawn (Apolonio) UsTicum of Chapman; and three grandchildren, Hunter Behring, Victor UsTicum, with baby UsTicum on the way.
He is also survived by a brother, Norman Behring Jr. of Colby, KS; sisters, Laura (Tom) Singkofer of Hastings and Barbie Behring Smith (Chris) of Dallas, TX; several nieces and nephews; and his favorite feline, Ellie.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lenora Keen and Pam Boersen; and a cousin, Denise Behring.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
