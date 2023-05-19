Hastings, Nebraska resident Matthew G. “Matt” Boeding, 67, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the funeral home.