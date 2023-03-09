Sutton, Nebraska resident Matthew Lynn Lambie, 55, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home in Sutton.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sutton with Rev. Tim Stacy officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield, NE. In honoring his wish to be cremated there will not be a viewing or visitation.
