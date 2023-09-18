Matthew Todd Schiermeyer, 57, Fairfield, Nebraska passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, Nebraska due to a side-by-side accident.

Rosary will be Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m. and Mass will be Thursday, September 21, 2023, 10:30 a.m. both at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Deweese, Nebraska with Father Mike Wetovick officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Lawrence, Nebraska. There will be no visitation.