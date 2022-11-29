Maureen Ellen Menke, 82, of Lawrence, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 3, and Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m., both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be at St. Stephen’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Lawrence.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, December 2, at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel in Lawrence.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Maureen was born to Rudolph F. and Marie J. (Dolnicek) Faimon on the family farm in Webster County on January 1, 1940. She was the 11th of 17 children.
She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Lawrence Public School with the class of 1957.
She was united in marriage to Adrian G. Menke on January 21, 1958, in Lawrence. To this union were born nine children. The couple lived on a farm south of Lawrence.
Maureen was a homemaker for many years before working at the nursing homes in Nelson and Blue Hill. She also worked at R & K Service in Lawrence.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, St. Stephen’s Altar Society, volunteered at the schools, coached baseball in her youth, and coordinated the Red Cross Blood Mobile for 13 of her later years.
Maureen loved farm life, bowling, the outdoors, and music. She cherished her time playing cards and games with friends and especially grandchildren at family functions, and following her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their activities.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Joe (Sharon) Menke of Grand Island; Charles (Jan) Menke of Lawrence; Edward (Kim) Menke of Friend; Thomas (Melissa) Menke of Chadron; Timothy (Susi) Menke of Hastings; and Bernard (Gina) Menke of Lawrence; two daughters, Carol (Alan) Jurgensmier of Grand Island; Mary (Chris) Koch of Hastings; 30 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in law, Elmer and Maxine Rempe of Superior, sister, Marian Herbek of Hastings, Howard and Agnes Schroer of Lincoln, Tom and Theresa Kulek of Hastings, brother and sister-in law, Pat and Cheryl Faimon of Lawrence; sister-in-law, Wanda Faimon of Lawrence, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Barb Buescher of Lawrence, sister-in-law, Sally Menke of Hastings; brother-in-law, John Hubl of Lawrence, and a host of extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Marie; husband, Adrian; a son, Daniel Menke; five brothers and sisters-in-law Harold and Loraine Faimon, Arnold and Martha Faimon, Robert and Maureen Faimon, Paul and Joan Faimon, and Charles Faimon in infancy; sisters and brothers-in-law Ray and Vivian Juranek, Lavern and Rita Kohmetscher, Staniel and Angela Juranek, Robert and Bernadette Novotny, Albert Herbek, Jr., Margaret Faimon in infancy and Charlene Buescher; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vincent Menke, Ralph in infancy, Ed and Alice Svoboda, Eileen Hubl and MarJean in infancy, Frank Jarosik, Glen and Thelma Koester, Vincent Pohlmeier and Bud and Lola Yetman.
