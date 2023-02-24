Maureen Horan, 80, of Omaha, formerly of Heartwell, Nebrasaka passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Aksarben Village Senior Living in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Heartwell with Fr. Evan Winter officiating. Interment will be held following the service at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery near Heartwell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 with Rosary at 6:00 p.m., all at Holy Family Catholic Church.