Fairfield, Nebraska resident Mavis L. “Dusty” Thedford, 72, passed away February 21, 2022, at her home.
Private family services will take place at a later date. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation. Condolences may be left online at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Dusty was born on April 27, 1949, to Gerhardt and Betty (Erickson) Meyer and raised in the Blue Hill area. She lived in Kansas and Florida before returning home to Nebraska in 2004. Dusty briefly owned and operated a bed and breakfast in Red Cloud before she made her home in Fairfield. She loved and was much loved by her family and friends. Dusty enjoyed spending time surrounded by her pets, her family, shopping for treasures, and eating out at various restaurants in the area.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, sister, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents, and two brothers.
