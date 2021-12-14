Max Haley Shelton lll, 66, of Burwell, Nebraska, formerly of Central City, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Max was born on May 31, 1955 in Central City, NE to Max Jr. and Maxine Shelton. He graduated from Central City High School in 1973.
Max met his wife Marcia (Zedicher) while working at Overland Sand and Gravel Company. He loved the outdoors, riding horses, ranching and working with cattle. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing and training horses.
Max was proceeded in death by his parents, Max and Maxine Shelton and nephew, David Forbis.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Marcia; son, Max lV (Tarrabeth) of Ward, AR; daughter, Haley (Aaron) of Hastings; son, William C. Shelton of Taylor; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held December 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lakeside Community Church in Hastings. Memorials mat be made in lieu of flowers to P.O. Box 621, Burwell, NE 68823.
