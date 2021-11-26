Maxine Hoselton

Maxine Marie Morris-Carter Hoselton, 89 of Hastings, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Maxine was born on January 7, 1932, in her grandparents farm house on the edge of Petersburg. She attended Boone County Country School.
When she was 16 years old, she was adopted by her stepfather, Howard Carter.
On October 16, 1948, she was married to Arthur C. Hoselton. The couple lived on a farm near Albion for a year before moving into Albion.
The couple then settled in Ravenna where Arthur worked at Meadow Gold Dairy for 25 years before retiring and then the couple moved to Grand Island.
They then lived in St. Paul before moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1998 where they lived for 17 years.
Arthur and Maxine moved to Omaha where they lived until Arthur passed away in 2016. Maxine then moved to Hastings.
Maxine enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, and her plants. She also enjoyed baking pies and cookies.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons and daughters-in-law, Richard Hoselton of Hastings, William and Rhonda Hoselton of Hastings, Delbert and Penny Hoselton of Alda; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Flossie (Morris) Carter; grandson, Lonnie Hoselton; and great-granddaughter, Emily Kennedy.
